The San Francisco Giants (32-31) host the Chicago Cubs (27-36) at 7:35 PM ET on Saturday.

The Giants will look to John Brebbia (2-0) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (0-2).

Cubs vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.65 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opposing batters have a .295 batting average against him.

Hendricks will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.0 frames per outing).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in one scoreless inning pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.65 and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .217 in 26 games this season.

None of Brebbia's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts this season, Brebbia has yet to get through five or more innings.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

