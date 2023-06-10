The San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs meet on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET. LaMonte Wade Jr and Nico Hoerner have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Fueled by 168 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 19th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 267 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.07 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.278 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.

Hendricks will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels L 7-4 Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels L 3-1 Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski Alex Wood 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks -

