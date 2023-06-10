Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (32-31) and Chicago Cubs (27-36) squaring off at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:35 PM ET on June 10.

The probable starters are John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants and Kyle Hendricks (0-2) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

The Cubs' record against the spread is 3-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those games).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (267 total, 4.2 per game).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.07 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

