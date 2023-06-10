Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Christopher Morel -- .036 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .247 with three doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
- In 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%) Morel has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (39.1%), homering in 10.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 13 of 23 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.212
|AVG
|.271
|.257
|OBP
|.352
|.424
|SLG
|.750
|3
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|11
|13/2
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went one scoreless inning while surrendering two hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 3.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
