The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

In 67.7% of his games this year (42 of 62), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (21.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has had an RBI in 23 games this year (37.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (17.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 of 62 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .257 AVG .229 .354 OBP .301 .460 SLG .373 13 XBH 12 5 HR 2 18 RBI 21 20/13 K/BB 30/10 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings