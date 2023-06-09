The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .251.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (26 of 50), with multiple hits 12 times (24.0%).

He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.0% of his games this season, Grandal has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 11 games this season (22.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings