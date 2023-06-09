Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .251.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (26 of 50), with multiple hits 12 times (24.0%).
- He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.0% of his games this season, Grandal has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (22.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Perez (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In five games this season, the 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.25, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .193 against him.
