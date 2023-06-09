The Miami Marlins will look to Luis Arraez for continued success at the plate when they take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average one home run per game to rank 18th in MLB play with 67 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 23rd in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Chicago ranks 17th in runs scored with 271 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 14 mark in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.359).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (3-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Cease has collected five quality starts this year.

Cease has 10 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Tigers W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Lucas Giolito Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Luis Severino 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins - Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins - Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins - Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove

