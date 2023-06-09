Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (28-36) and Miami Marlins (35-28) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 9.

The White Sox will look to Dylan Cease (3-3) against the Marlins and Eury Perez (3-1).

White Sox vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have a record of 3-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the White Sox have been favored 26 times and won 16, or 61.5%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 16-9, a 64% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The White Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 271 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).

White Sox Schedule