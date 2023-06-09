Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tucker Barnhart returns to action for the Chicago Cubs against Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco GiantsJune 9 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 3 against the Padres) he went 0-for-3.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is hitting .156 with a double and eight walks.
- This season, Barnhart has recorded at least one hit in eight of 27 games (29.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 27 games this season.
- Barnhart has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 27 games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|.135
|AVG
|.185
|.179
|OBP
|.343
|.135
|SLG
|.222
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|14/2
|K/BB
|10/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- DeSclafani (4-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
