Tucker Barnhart returns to action for the Chicago Cubs against Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco GiantsJune 9 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 3 against the Padres) he went 0-for-3.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is hitting .156 with a double and eight walks.
  • This season, Barnhart has recorded at least one hit in eight of 27 games (29.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 27 games this season.
  • Barnhart has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of 27 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 11
.135 AVG .185
.179 OBP .343
.135 SLG .222
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
14/2 K/BB 10/6
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
  • DeSclafani (4-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.