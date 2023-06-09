Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .243 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Mancini has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
