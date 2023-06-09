The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Read More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .243 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Mancini has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 29.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

