Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Patrick Wisdom, with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, June 9 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 35 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .197 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 158th, his on-base percentage ranks 153rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- In 45.3% of his 53 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (20.8%), leaving the park in 7% of his plate appearances.
- Wisdom has had an RBI in 13 games this year (24.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this season (23 of 53), with two or more runs six times (11.3%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send DeSclafani (4-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th.
