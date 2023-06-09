After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Eury Perez) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks.

Burger has had a hit in 24 of 45 games this year (53.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (24.4%).

In 28.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (16 of 45), with more than one RBI 10 times (22.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 of 45 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 18 .346 AVG .161 .395 OBP .209 .846 SLG .323 16 XBH 6 11 HR 2 26 RBI 5 20/6 K/BB 26/2 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings