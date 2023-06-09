The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 58 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 39 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (6.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.6% of his games this year, Happ has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 of 61 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings