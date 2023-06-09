Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets (.360 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .237 with two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Sheets has picked up a hit in 26 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.5% of his games this year, Sheets has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 47 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.379
|SLG
|.489
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- Perez (3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .193 against him.
