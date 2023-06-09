Elvis Andrus -- hitting .167 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has four doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .190.
  • In 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%) Andrus has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (11.9%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 42 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (16.7%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In nine games this year (21.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 23
.242 AVG .150
.329 OBP .216
.306 SLG .188
4 XBH 1
0 HR 1
6 RBI 7
13/8 K/BB 16/4
3 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .193 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.