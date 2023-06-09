LaMonte Wade Jr and Mike Tauchman will look to continue their recent offensive production when the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs take the field at Oracle Park on Friday, at 10:15 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -110. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The Cubs have put together a 4-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those matchups).

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 12, or 37.5%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 12-20 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 62 games with a total.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 11-20 11-17 15-19 15-27 11-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.