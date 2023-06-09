Friday's game features the San Francisco Giants (32-30) and the Chicago Cubs (26-36) clashing at Oracle Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET on June 9.

The Giants will give the ball to Anthony DeSclafani (4-5, 3.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.39 ERA).

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The Cubs are 4-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (six of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 11-17 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (264 total, 4.3 per game).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.10) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule