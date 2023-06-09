Cubs vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's game features the San Francisco Giants (32-30) and the Chicago Cubs (26-36) clashing at Oracle Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET on June 9.
The Giants will give the ball to Anthony DeSclafani (4-5, 3.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.39 ERA).
Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.
- The Cubs are 4-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (six of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 11-17 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (264 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.10) in the majors this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ Padres
|W 7-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
|June 5
|@ Padres
|L 5-0
|Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
|June 6
|@ Angels
|L 7-4
|Hayden Wesneski vs Tyler Anderson
|June 7
|@ Angels
|L 6-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
|June 8
|@ Angels
|L 3-1
|Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
|June 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs TBA
|June 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Alex Wood
|June 13
|Pirates
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
|June 14
|Pirates
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill
|June 15
|Pirates
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
