Andrew Benintendi -- hitting .235 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is hitting .266 with 15 doubles, a triple and 18 walks.

In 77.2% of his 57 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 57 games this season.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 12 games this season (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 25 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings