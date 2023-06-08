Yasmani Grandal is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .256 with nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Grandal has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grandal has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (10.2%).
  • In 11 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.217 AVG .284
.294 OBP .368
.370 SLG .433
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
11/4 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 26
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Severino (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
