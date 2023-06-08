White Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 8
Thursday's game that pits the New York Yankees (36-26) versus the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:05 PM on June 8.
The probable starters are Luis Severino (0-1) for the Yankees and Lance Lynn (4-6) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The White Sox are 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (eight of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The White Sox have won in 10, or 29.4%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Chicago has won two of 10 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (265 total runs).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Lance Lynn vs Jaime Barria
|June 2
|Tigers
|W 3-0
|Mike Clevinger vs Reese Olson
|June 3
|Tigers
|W 2-1
|Dylan Cease vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 4
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Michael Kopech vs Matthew Boyd
|June 6
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Luis Severino
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Randy Vasquez
|June 9
|Marlins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Eury Pérez
|June 10
|Marlins
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 11
|Marlins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Braxton Garrett
|June 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Tony Gonsolin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.