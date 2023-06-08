Seby Zavala leads the Chicago White Sox (27-35) into a matchup against the New York Yankees (36-26), after his two-homer showing in a 3-2 victory over the Yankees, beginning at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The Yankees will call on Luis Severino (0-1) versus the White Sox and Lance Lynn (4-6).

White Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.28 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.55, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.

Lynn is looking to record his fifth quality start of the year.

Lynn will look to collect his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

He given up at least one earned run in each of his outings in 2023.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (0-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up seven earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 29-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 5.28 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

