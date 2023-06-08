Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (36-26) will host Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 8, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+110). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.28 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 26 (63.4%) of those contests.

The Yankees have gone 24-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (70.6% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (29.4%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious six times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Tim Anderson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290) Luis Robert 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

