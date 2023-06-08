How to Watch the White Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.
- Fueled by 177 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 265 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.
- Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.365 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (4-6) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, May 31.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- In 12 starts this season, Lynn has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Luis Severino
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Randy Vasquez
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.