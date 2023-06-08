Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.

Fueled by 177 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 265 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.365 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (4-6) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, May 31.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 12 starts this season, Lynn has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Angels L 12-5 Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers W 3-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 6/3/2023 Tigers W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Lucas Giolito Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Luis Severino 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins - Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins - Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins - Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.