Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will try to get the better of Lance Lynn, the Chicago White Sox's starter, on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The total for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The White Sox's ATS record is 4-4-0 over their previous 10 games (eight of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks). Chicago games have finished below the set point total four times in a row, and the average total in this span was 8.5 runs.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 10 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 3-13 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 62 games with a total.

The White Sox are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-15 11-20 11-18 16-17 21-27 6-8

