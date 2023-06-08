Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on June 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is hitting .170 with a double, four home runs and four walks.
  • In 12 of 30 games this year (40.0%) Zavala has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (10.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this season (23.3%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
.167 AVG .152
.211 OBP .200
.167 SLG .364
0 XBH 3
0 HR 2
0 RBI 4
7/1 K/BB 12/2
1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
  • The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
