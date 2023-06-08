Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .213 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk.
- In 14 of 30 games this year (46.7%), Gonzalez has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.7% of his games this year, Gonzalez has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.28, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
