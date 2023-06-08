Nico Hoerner -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Reid Detmers

MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.386) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 126th in slugging.

In 40 of 53 games this year (75.5%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (32.1%).

In four games this year, he has homered (7.5%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 15 games this season (28.3%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 of 53 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 29 GP 24 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

