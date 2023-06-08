Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees and Randy Vasquez, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 4 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|White Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Yankees
|White Sox vs Yankees Odds
|White Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .265 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and eight walks.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 23 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.9%, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.9% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 20 games this year (46.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.275
|AVG
|.148
|.348
|OBP
|.258
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|2
|10/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|17
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.