Thursday, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees and Randy Vasquez, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 4 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .265 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and eight walks.

Burger has picked up a hit in 23 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.9%, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.9% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 20 games this year (46.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .275 AVG .148 .348 OBP .258 .800 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 6 HR 1 12 RBI 2 10/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 17 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings