Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Burger returns to action for the Chicago White Sox versus Luis Severino and the New York YankeesJune 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI against the Tigers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .265 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and eight walks.
- In 53.5% of his games this year (23 of 43), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 27.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has an RBI in 15 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 20 games this year (46.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.275
|AVG
|.148
|.348
|OBP
|.258
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|2
|10/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
