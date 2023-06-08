The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .269 with 45 walks and 19 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.

In 63.3% of his 60 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (8.3%).

In 26.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 30 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (30.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.7%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (23.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings