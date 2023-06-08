Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .269 with 45 walks and 19 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.3% of his 60 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (8.3%).
- In 26.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (30.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.0%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.7%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (23.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.30 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.15, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
