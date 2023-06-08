Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.174 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .236.
- In 54.3% of his 46 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 12 games this season (26.1%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (32.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.379
|SLG
|.489
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.28, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
