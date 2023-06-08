Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Eloy Jimenez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .258 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Jimenez has had a hit in 24 of 33 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits six times (18.2%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (15.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 48.5% of his games this year, Jimenez has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 33 games so far this season.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.163
|.390
|OBP
|.234
|.463
|SLG
|.372
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|17 (85.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Severino (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 5.28 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.
