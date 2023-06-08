On Thursday, Eloy Jimenez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .258 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Jimenez has had a hit in 24 of 33 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits six times (18.2%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (15.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 48.5% of his games this year, Jimenez has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 33 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .333 AVG .163 .390 OBP .234 .463 SLG .372 3 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 11/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 13 17 (85.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings