Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Angels on June 8, 2023
Player prop betting options for Shohei Ohtani, Nico Hoerner and others are available in the Los Angeles Angels-Chicago Cubs matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday, starting at 9:38 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He's slashed .283/.337/.386 so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 33 walks and 26 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .266/.360/.416 on the year.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Reid Detmers Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Detmers Stats
- The Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Detmers has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Detmers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Jun. 1
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|5.0
|10
|3
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|5.2
|2
|3
|3
|12
|3
|at Guardians
|May. 13
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 6
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 65 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 28 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.353/.551 on the season.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 3
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has recorded 60 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.
- He's slashing .265/.363/.500 on the season.
- Trout brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|at Astros
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Astros
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
