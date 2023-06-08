Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (33-30) will be looking for a series sweep when they face off against the Chicago Cubs (26-35) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday, June 8. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +110 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers - LAA (0-5, 5.15 ERA) vs Drew Smyly - CHC (5-3, 3.56 ERA)

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Cubs' matchup versus the Angels but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to beat the Angels with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 19 (54.3%) of those contests.

The Angels have a record of 15-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Los Angeles has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Angels went 2-1 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cubs had a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+225)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

