How to Watch the Cubs vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Shohei Ohtani and Nico Hoerner will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Cubs vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 70 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 18th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 263 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Smyly (5-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- In 12 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|L 6-0
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|L 7-4
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Alex Wood
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
