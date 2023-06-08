Shohei Ohtani and Nico Hoerner will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Cubs vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 70 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 18th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 263 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly (5-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

In 12 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Padres L 6-0 Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres W 7-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels L 7-4 Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels - Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants - Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks - 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski Alex Wood 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly Rich Hill

