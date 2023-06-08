On Thursday, Andrew Vaughn (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .249 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

In 70.0% of his games this year (42 of 60), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (11.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 23 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 21 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 30 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (70.0%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (30.0%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.7%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

