Seby Zavala leads the Chicago White Sox (27-35) into a matchup against the New York Yankees (36-26), following his two-homer outing in a 3-2 victory over the Yankees, beginning at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Randy Vasquez for the Yankees and Lance Lynn (4-6) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The White Sox are sending Lynn (4-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.55, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.

Lynn enters this outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season heading into this matchup.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

Vasquez gets the nod for the Yankees and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.

