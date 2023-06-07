Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Yankees on June 7, 2023
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees host the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Andrew Vaughn and others in this contest.
White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .249/.329/.427 so far this season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 58 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .260/.313/.507 on the season.
- Robert has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double and a walk.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .253/.328/.415 slash line so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
