Randy Vasquez gets the start for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 63 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 17th in the majors with 265 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The White Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.365 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Lance Lynn (4-6) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Lynn has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Angels L 12-5 Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers W 3-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 6/3/2023 Tigers W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Lucas Giolito Clarke Schmidt 6/7/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Randy Vasquez 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 6/9/2023 Marlins - Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins - Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins - Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Noah Syndergaard

