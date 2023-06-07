How to Watch the White Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Randy Vasquez gets the start for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 63 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Chicago ranks 17th in the majors with 265 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.
- The White Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.365 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Lance Lynn (4-6) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Lynn has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Randy Vasquez
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Noah Syndergaard
