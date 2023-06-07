Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .267 with eight doubles and 10 walks.
- Anderson has had a hit in 28 of 43 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (27.9%).
- In 43 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In nine games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (32.6%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Vasquez will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
