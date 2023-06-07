Tim Anderson -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .267 with eight doubles and 10 walks.

Anderson has had a hit in 28 of 43 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (27.9%).

In 43 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In nine games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 14 games this year (32.6%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 21 GP 22 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

