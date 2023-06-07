Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .213 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk.
- In 14 of 30 games this season (46.7%), Gonzalez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3%.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- Vasquez makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The 24-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.