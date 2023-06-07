Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.294 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (35) this season while batting .200 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 156th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this year (24 of 52), with at least two hits nine times (17.3%).
- He has homered in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 52), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Wisdom has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 52 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (22.2%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will look to Barria (2-2) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
