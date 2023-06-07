Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .258.
- In 72.7% of his games this year (24 of 33), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 48.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (48.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.163
|.390
|OBP
|.234
|.463
|SLG
|.372
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|17 (85.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
