Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .258.

In 72.7% of his games this year (24 of 33), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 48.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this season (48.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .333 AVG .163 .390 OBP .234 .463 SLG .372 3 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 11/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 13 17 (85.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings