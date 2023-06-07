The Chicago Cubs and Edwin Rios, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Edwin Ríos At The Plate

Rios is batting .071 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Twice in 17 games this year, Rios has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Rios has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of 17 games so far this season.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 .200 AVG .067 .500 OBP .176 .800 SLG .133 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 3/3 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 10 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

