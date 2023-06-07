Edwin Ríos Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Edwin Rios, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Edwin Ríos At The Plate
- Rios is batting .071 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Twice in 17 games this year, Rios has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Rios has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of 17 games so far this season.
Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|.200
|AVG
|.067
|.500
|OBP
|.176
|.800
|SLG
|.133
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|3/3
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Barria (2-2) pitches for the Angels to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
