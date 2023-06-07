Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Shohei Ohtani, Nico Hoerner and others in the Los Angeles Angels-Chicago Cubs matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.343/.393 so far this year.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double and three walks.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has collected 62 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .270/.361/.422 so far this season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Padres Jun. 3 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Jaime Barria Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Barria Stats

The Angels' Jaime Barria will make his third start of the season.

Barria Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 31 5.0 4 1 1 6 3 vs. Marlins May. 27 1.0 1 4 0 1 2 vs. Red Sox May. 22 5.0 2 0 0 6 0 at Orioles May. 17 2.2 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 5 4.0 3 1 0 3 0

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 64 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.352/.552 on the year.

Ohtani has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jun. 3 4-for-5 2 0 2 7 0 at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 59 hits with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He has a slash line of .266/.364/.491 on the season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 2 1 at Astros Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

