Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will attempt to defeat Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs when the teams square off on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +115. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -140 +115 9 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Cubs have put together a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those contests).

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 9-9 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 60 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 11-18 11-17 15-17 15-26 11-8

