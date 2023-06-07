Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .069 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 7 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .256 with three doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 14 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 40.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 10.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has had an RBI in 10 games this season (45.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (59.1%), including four multi-run games (18.2%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (83.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Barria (2-2) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
