Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, June 6 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .275 with a double, seven home runs and four walks.
- In 60.0% of his 35 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 35), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 45.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 13 of 35 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (42.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
