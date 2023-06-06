Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, June 6 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .275 with a double, seven home runs and four walks.

In 60.0% of his 35 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 35), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 45.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 13 of 35 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 19 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings