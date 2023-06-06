On Tuesday, June 6 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (36-25) host the Chicago White Sox (26-35) at Yankee Stadium in the series opener. Clarke Schmidt will get the ball for the Yankees, while Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the White Sox.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.01 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (4-4, 4.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the White Sox and Yankees game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the White Sox (+120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the White Sox bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 26, or 65%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Yankees have a 19-4 record (winning 82.6% of their games).

New York has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (27.3%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won three of 16 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+270) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Luis Robert 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.