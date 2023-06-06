How to Watch the White Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 262 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.75 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.374 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (4-4) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Giolito has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.